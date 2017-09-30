Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's PBL Youth Football Junior and Senior playoff games in Clifton ...
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cory Degarmo (15) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team reaches the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday's Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mathew Suava (30) of the PBL Youth Football Juniors team records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brady Young (34) of the PBL Youth Football Juniors team catches a pass during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brady Young (34) of the PBL Youth Football Juniors team catches a pass during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brady Young (34) of the PBL Youth Football Juniors team is on the run after making a catch during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brady Young (34) of the PBL Youth Football Juniors team is on the run after making a catch during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Youth Football Junior cheerleading squad perform at halftime of Saturday’s football game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jami Lee (55) of the PBL Youth Football Juniors runs with the football during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robert Boyd (5) of the PBL Youth Football Juniors team tries to gain some tough yards on a rushing attempt during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Braylen Arnette (42) of the PBL Youth Football Juniors team runs with the football during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jami Lee (55) of the PBL Youth Football Juniors team records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Hayden Hollen (85) of the PBL Youth Football Juniors team records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Iroquois West.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Bruns, right, of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team looks to pass the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cory Degarmo (15) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team runs with the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cory Degarmo (15) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team runs with the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Aiden Johnson, second from left, of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team looks for running space after making a catch during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Aiden Johnson (7) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team catches the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Aiden Johnson (7) and David King (2) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors celebrate after Johnson scored a touchdown — a score that was called back due to a penalty — during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Quarterback Mason Bruns (4) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team scrambles for a first down during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cory Degarmo (15) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team reaches the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cory Degarmo (15) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team reaches the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Aaron Kavajecz (62) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team rushes the passer during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Peyton Hutchcraft (5) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team breaks up a passing attempt during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Peyton Hutchcraft, middle, of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team intercepts a pass during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robert Blackburn (9) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team runs with the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robert Blackburn (9) of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team runs with the ball during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League playoff game against Clifton Central.
PBL Youth Football at 2017 CIFL playoffs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Youth Football Senior cheerleading squad perform at halftime of Saturday’s football game against Clifton Central.
