Rantoul/PBL boys golf at Mahomet Regional

Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A regional golf outing ...
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Rantoul-PBL’s Trey VanWinkle hits a tee shot on the third hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys’ Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Rantoul-PBL's Trey VanWinkle chips to the first green during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Rantoul-PBL's Mitch St. Peter watches his tee shot of the fourth hole during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Rantoul-PBL's Seth Allen hits of the sixth tee during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Rantoul-PBL's Mitch St. Peter hits from he bunker near the fifth green during the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Boys' Golf Regional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
