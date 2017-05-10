Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's match at Watseka ...
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday's match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Maria Lemenager, second from right, is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kalista Klann sets during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Valeree Johnson serves during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team huddle up during a timeout in Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (15) taps the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Maria Lemenager, middle, sets during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team huddle up during a timeout in Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns serves during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madison Grohler, second from left, tries to spike the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makayla Klann serves during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ashlee Martin serves during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kalista Klann serves during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (8) tries to get the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (8) tries to get the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (8) tries to get the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lindsey Windler, middle, looks to get a two-handed bump on the ball during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lindsey Windler, third from left, looks to get the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ashlee Martin serves during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madison Grohler, left, and Ariana Gentzler are at the net for a block attempt during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madison Grohler, left, and Ariana Gentzler are at the net for a block attempt during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler, left, looks to hit the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler, left, looks to hit the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
-
Image gallery: PBL volleyball at Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madison Grohler, left, and Ariana Gentzler are at the net for a block attempt during Thursday’s match against Watseka.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.