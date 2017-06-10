PBL football at Oakwood

Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game at Oakwood High School in Fithian ...
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (13) is off to the races for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL football fans try to stay dry in wet conditions at Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL captains Jaxson Coplea, Brandon Scott, Austin Potter and Will Pound walk toward midfield for the coin toss prior to Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL cheerleading squad try to stay dry in wet conditions at Friday’s football game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL football team enter the field for Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (11) makes a diving catch during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede records a tackle during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) runs during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Will Pound (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Will Pound (1) runs as teammate Austin Gooden (11) throws a block during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (13) defends against a passing attempt for Oakwood’s Quentin White during Friday’s game.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kris Hewerdine (45) chases down an Oakwood ballcarrier during Friday’s game.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kris Hewerdine (45) records a tackle during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Oakwood’s Skylar Bolton (2) is tackled by PBL’s Brandon Scott during Friday’s game.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (13) is off to the races for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL football team celebrate after a touchdown is scored during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) runs toward the end zone for a two-point conversion as teammate Jake Rich (63) throws a block during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) tackles Oakwood’s Trevan Garrett (11) on a kickoff return during Friday’s game.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) makes a catch for what would be a second-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alex Pippin (78) rumbles toward the end zone for a two-point conversion during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Oakwood quarterback Chase Vinson is chased by PBL’s Alex Pippin (78), Drake Schrodt (22) and Dylan Polson (28) during Friday’s game.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Will Pound (1) finds running room on the right side during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kris Hewerdine (45) catches a touchdown pass during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Will Pound (1) runs through a huge hole toward the end zone for an easy two-point conversion during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) runs during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) runs into the end zone for a touchdown — that would be called back due to a penalty — during Friday’s game against Oakwood.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (11) wins a jump ball for a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Oakwood’s Gavin Jarling (21) during Friday’s game.
