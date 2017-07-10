Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Lexington ...
GCMS football at Ridgeview/Lexington
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina changes course during a first-half run in Friday’s game against Ridgeview/Lexington.
A host of GCMS defenders brings down a Ridgeview/Lexington running back during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Austin Spiller hits Ridgeview/Lexington runner Ryan Benton behind the line of scrimmage during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt fights for extra yards on a 43-yard punt return during Friday’s game against Ridgeview/Lexington.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes hits Ridgeview/Lexington ballcarrier Ryan Benton at the line of scrimmage during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (19) wraps up Ridgeview/Lexington rusher Ryan Benton as Bryce Barnes, left, and Connor Wahls, right, close in to finish the tackle during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Josh Bleich tackles Josh Hardman, who had broken loose for a long kick return, during Friday’s game against Ridgeview/Lexington.
GCMS’s Josh Bleich tackles Ridgeview/Lexington running back Josh Hardman during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Luke Freehill and Austin Spiller bring down Ridgeview/Lexington runner Adam Murray during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Luke Freehill tips a Will White pass during Friday’s game against Ridgeview/Lexington.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt looks for running room during Friday’s game against Ridgeview/Lexington.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt races up the GCMS sideline during Friday’s game against Ridgeview/Lexington.
GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard barks signals from under center Alex Rosenbaum during the first half of Friday’s game against Ridgeview/Lexington.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard fights for the final yards of a scoring run during Friday’s game against Ridgeview/Lexington.
GCMS’s Payton Kean tackles Ridgeview/Lexington running back Josh Hardman during Friday’s game.
