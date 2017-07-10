Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's semifinal game against Dwight in Gibson City ...
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL Mighty Mites head coach Bobby Kinnaird and Philip Daniels (65) exchange in a celebratory high-five after the Panthers won 31-7 over Dwight in Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League semifinal game.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Vaughan (12) looks for running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ryan Webb (28) looks for running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ronnie Cappellano, right, makes a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ethan Williams (50) makes a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Julian Barbosa, third from left, records a tackle on fourth down during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ryan Webb runs with the football for an 11-yard touchdown during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ryan Webb runs with the football for an 11-yard touchdown during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Julian Barbosa (77) records a tackle on fourth down during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Julian Barbosa (77) and Ethan Williams (50) record a tackle on fourth down during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson, right, runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson, right, runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites cheerleading squad perform during the halftime period of Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ryan Webb (28) returns an interception during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Vaughan (12) looks for running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayden Vance looks for running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Julian Barbosa (77) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayden Vance (3) finds some running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayden Vance (3) finds some running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayden Vance (3) finds some running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayden Vance (3) finds some running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayden Vance (3) finds some running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayden Vance (3) finds some running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayden Vance (3) finds some running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites at CIFL playoffs (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL Mighty Mites head coach Bobby Kinnaird and Ethan Williams (50) exchange in a celebratory high-five after the Panthers won 31-7 over Dwight in Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League semifinal game.
