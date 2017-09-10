Here are some of the highlights from Monday's IHSA Class 2A sectional tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Champaign ...
Rantoul/PBL boys golf at Champaign Central Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle putts during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional.
Rantoul/PBL’s Luke Jones chips the ball toward the green during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional.
Rantoul/PBL’s Mitch St. Peter chips the ball toward the green during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional.
Rantoul/PBL’s Luke Jones putts during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional.
Rantoul/PBL’s Mitch St. Peter putts during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional.
Rantoul/PBL’s Noah Shields hits out of a bunker during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional.
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle prepares to putt during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional.
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle putts during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Sectional.
