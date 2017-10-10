PBL volleyball at SVC Tournament (2017)

Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's match against Watseka at Iroquois West High School in Gilman ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler looks to spike the ball during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Valeree Johnson serves during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns serves during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols spikes the ball over the net during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makayla Klann bumps the ball during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols spikes the ball over the net during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lindsey Windler spikes the ball during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makayla Klann serves during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (6) spikes the ball during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler serves during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Maria Lemenager bumps the ball during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Maria Lemenager bumps the ball during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns looks to spike the ball during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makayla Klann serves during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Maria Lemenager serves during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lindsey Windler spikes the ball during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler spikes the ball during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kalista Klann serves during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns serves during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament match against Watseka.
