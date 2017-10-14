Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
-
GCMS football vs. FCW (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt cruises down the home sideline during Friday’s game against FCW
-
GCMS football vs. FCW (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt cuts back inside on his touchdown run during Friday’s game against FCW.
-
GCMS football vs. FCW (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS lines up for its first play of the game during Friday’s game against FCW.
-
GCMS football vs. FCW (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jake Dunham pulls away from FCW defenders on a long scoring run during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. FCW (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Josh Bleich sacks FCW’s quarterback during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. FCW (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Lance Livingston bursts through and opening and crosses the goal line during Friday’s game against FCW.
-
GCMS football vs. FCW (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Luke Freehill (54) and Jared Trantina stop an FCW runner during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football vs. FCW (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt surveys the field during a first quarter run in Friday’s game against FCW.
-
GCMS football vs. FCW (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Nathan Garard finds an opening on his touchdown scramble during Friday’s game against FCW.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.