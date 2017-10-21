Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's regular-season finale ...
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina fights for extra yards on a first quarter run during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS backup quarterback Cade Elliott tucks the ball on a quarterback draw with Mitchell Meenen blocking during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt runs on the outside during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes and Josh Bleich stop a Heyworth runner for a loss during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes crosses the end zone on his first-quarter touchdown with Caleb Wahls blocking during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes tackles Heyworth running back Lane Mayfield for a loss of yards during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Daniel Jones accelerates through an opening with Ryan Shambrook leading the way during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Daniel Jones fights for extra yardage on a third-quarter run during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) chats with Mitch McNutt during a defensive series in Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina carries two Heyworth defenders on a second-quarter run during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina finds open running room with Mitch McNutt and Brooks Schmitt blocking during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina knocks the ball out of Heyworth quarterback Nic Bradshaw’s hands during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina pulls away on a 36-yard touchdown run during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Josh Bleich attempts a point-after kick during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Josh Bleich sacks Heyworth quarterback Tate Eller during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
From left, GCMS’s Mitch McNutt, Bryce Barnes, Connor Wahls, Josh Bleich and Lane Short line up on defense during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Luke Freehill (54) and Jared Trantina combine to stop a Heyworth runner during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) and Connor Wahls tackle Heyworth quarterback Tate Eller during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt awaits contact from a Heyworth defender during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt looks upfield on a rushing attempt during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt sprints through an opening during a second-quarter run in Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt tries to fight loose from a Heyworth defender during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Nathan Garard intercepts a Heyworth pass and returns it for a touchdown during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Nathan Garard tucks the ball and runs during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Payton Kean secures the ball as he is tackled by a host of Heyworth defenders during Saturday’s game.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ryland Holt crosses the goal line for his first score of the game during Saturday’s contest against Heyworth.
-
GCMS football at Heyworth (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ryland Holt hauls in his second touchdown reception of the game during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.