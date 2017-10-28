Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game in Gibson City ...
GCMS football vs. Eastland-Pearl City
GCMS's Brooks Schmitt returns the opening kickoff into Eastland-Pearl City territory during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
GCMS's Nathan Garard releases his first pass for a third-down conversion during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes gains yardage after his third-down conversion catch during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt breaks first of several tackles on a touchdown run during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt carries Eastland-Pearl City defenders across the goal line during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
GCMS's Brooks Schmitt and Lane Short tackles an Eastland-Pearl City runner during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
GCMS's Jared Trantina tries to break free up the middle during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt catches a pass from Nathan Garard over an Eastland-Pearl City defender during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes hauls in a touchdown pass during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS's Ben Freehill connects on an extra point during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt breaks a tackle during a first-half run in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS's Austin Spiller (33) and Josh Bleich bring down Eastland-Pearl City's quarterback during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt looks back during one of his 40-plus yard scoring runs in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt stiff-arms an Eastland-Pearl City defender during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt sacks Eastland-Pearl City's quarterback on the 1-yard line, forcing a safety on the next play during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
Following a safety, GCMS's Jared Trantina returns the kick to the Eastland-Pearl City 17-yard line during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
Flags honoring the late GCMS superfan Roy Roemer fly behind the Falcons' sideline during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
