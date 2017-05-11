GCMS football at West Carroll

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game in Savanna ...
-
GCMS's Connor Wahls (53) and Luke Freehill celebrate with Mitch McNutt on McNutt's first touchdown run during Saturday's game against West Carroll.
-
GCMS's Hayden Workman (71) brings down a West Carroll ballcarrier for a loss early in the first quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
-
GCMS's Mitch McNutt stiff arms a West Carroll defender on a first-half run during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
-
-
GCMS's Ryland Holt break free from a West Carroll defender on a 43-yard touchdown reception during hte first quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
-
GCMS's Ben Freehill follows through on the Falcons' first extra-point attempt during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against West Carroll.
-
GCMS's Nathan Garard throws a screen pass during the first half of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against West Carroll.
-
The GCMS defense lines up in goal-line formation with West Carroll at the 1-yard line during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
-
GCMS's Jared Trantina accelerates through an opening during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against West Carroll.
-
GCMS's Mitch McNutt braces for contact with a West Carroll defender during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
-
-
GCMS's Jared Trantina fights for yardage with Hayden Workman, left, and Connor Wahls, right, blocking during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against West Carroll.
-
GCMS's Mitch McNutt breaks free from a West Carroll defender during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
-
GCMS head coach Mike Allen sends in a play call with receiver Ryland Holt during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against West Carroll.
-
GCMS's Alex Rosenbaum and Connor Wahls double team a West Carroll defender on a Jared Trantina (22) run during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
-
GCMS's Mitch McNutt looks to get the ball to the pylon on his second scoring run of the fourth quarter during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against West Carroll.
