Here are some of the sights from Wednesday's team award ceremony in Paxton ...
2017 PBL football team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL varsity football pose for a photo with their team awards at Wednesday’s awards night ceremony, from left: Ben McClure (Most Improved Award), Dylan Polson (Defensive Award), Alex Pippin (Defensive Award), Austin Potter (Offensive Award), Jaxson Coplea (Leadership/Coaches Award) and Will Pound (Offensive Award).
PBL High School athletic director/assistant football coach Brock Niebuhr speaks during Wednesday’s football team award ceremony.
PBL freshman football coach Josh Knoll, right, talks about his team during Wednesday’s football team award ceremony.
PBL head coach Jeff Graham speaks during Wednesday’s football team award ceremony.
PBL football senior captains Jaxson Coplea, left, and Austin Potter speak during Wednesday’s football team award ceremony.
Members of the PBL football team pose for a photo with all-Sangamon Valley Conference team certificates received at Wednesday’s team award ceremony. FRONT ROW: From left, Dalton Busboom (honorable mention linebacker), Keyn Humes (first-team kicker), T.J. Jones (special mention running back), Ben McClure (special mention linebacker), Dylan Polson (first-team linebacker) and Mason Ecker (first-team split end). BACK ROW: From left, Jake Rich (special mention defensive lineman), Alex Pippin (first-team defensive lineman), Keegan Lantz (first-team offensive lineman), Austin Potter (special mention offensive lineman), Brandon Scott (first-team defensive lineman), Drake Schrodt (special mention running back/slot back), Keaton Krumwiede (first-team defensive back) and Jaxson Coplea (first-team offensive lineman and special mention defensive end.
Ford County Record sports editor Andrew Rosten, left, poses with PBL senior football captain Jaxson Coplea, both of whom are carrying gifts received by Rosten from the football team during Wednesday’s team award ceremony.
