Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's team award ceremony in Paxton ...
-
2017 PBL swim team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL swim team pose for a photo at Wednesday’s team award ceremony, from left: head coach Alex Goudy, Gracie Bradshaw, Jaden Bender, Kalli Goudy, Emma Stocking, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz, Kylie Piatt, Emily Garrelts and Adelaide Penzo. Goudy and Stocking pose with their Senior Leadership Awards, Lantz poses with her Best Sprinter Award and Kylie and Daiton Piatt pose with their Best Distance and Most Motivated Awards, respectively.
-
2017 PBL swim team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head swim coach Alex Goudy, right, talks about her freshman swimmers during Wednesday’s swim team award ceremony, from left: Jaden Bender, Gracie Bradshaw and Kylie Piatt.
-
2017 PBL swim team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head swim coach Alex Goudy, right, talks about her sophomore swimmers during Wednesday’s swim team award ceremony, from left: Kirra Lantz, Emily Garrelts and Adelaide Penzo.
-
2017 PBL swim team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head swim coach Alex Goudy, right, talks about her lone junior swimmer, Daiton Piatt, during Wednesday’s swim team award ceremony.
-
2017 PBL swim team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head swim coach Alex Goudy, right, talks about her senior swimmers during Wednesday’s swim team award ceremony, from left: Kalli Goudy and Emma Stocking.
-
2017 PBL swim team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Alex Goudy hands out the Best Sprinter Award plaque to Kirra Lantz during Wednesday’s swim team award ceremony.
-
2017 PBL swim team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Alex Goudy hands out the Best Distance Award plaque to Kylie Piatt during Wednesday’s swim team award ceremony.
-
2017 PBL swim team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Alex Goudy hands out the Most Motivated Award plaque to Daiton Piatt during Wednesday’s swim team award ceremony.
-
2017 PBL swim team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Alex Goudy hands out the Senior Leader Award plaques to Kalli Goudy and Emma Stocking during Wednesday’s swim team award ceremony.
-
2017 PBL swim team awards
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL swim team pose for a photo at Wednesday’s team award ceremony, from left: Gracie Bradshaw, Jaden Bender, Kalli Goudy, Emma Stocking, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz, Kylie Piatt, Emily Garrelts and Adelaide Penzo. Goudy and Stocking pose with their Senior Leadership Awards, Lantz poses with her Best Sprinter Award and Kylie and Daiton Piatt pose with their Best Distance and Most Motivated Awards, respectively.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.