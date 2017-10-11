Here are some of the highlights from the winter sports tip-off event at PBL High School ...
PBL High School Winter Scrimmage (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys varsity basketball team pose for a team photo during Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
Members of PBL PBL girls varsity basketball team pose for a team photo during Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
Members of the PBL junior varsity boys basketball team pose for a team photo during Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
Members of the PBL freshman boys basketball team pose for a team photo during Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
Members of the PBL junior varsity girls basketball team pose for a team photo during Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
Members of the PBL varsity cheerleading squad pose for a team photo during Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
Members of the PBL junior varsity cheerleading squad pose for a team photo during Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
Members of the PBL competitive cheerleading squad pose for a team photo during Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
Members of the PBL wrestling team pose for a team photo during Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Brady Barfield shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Baylee Cosgrove shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Jordan Thilmony shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Hannah Schwarz shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Ben Jarboe shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Macie Rudin shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Kyle Poll shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Mallorie Ecker shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Tanner Coe shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Kirra Lantz shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Mason Ecker shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Madi Peden shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Tyler Pichon shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Liberty Jamison shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Andrew Swanson shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Valeree Johnson shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Drake Schrodt shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Madison Grohler shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Austin Sanders shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Ariana Gentzler shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Dalton Busboom shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Cassidi Nuckols shoots during the 3-point shooting contest held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz (21) dribbles during the girls’ junior varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Brooke Walder (43) goes up for a shot attempt during the girls’ junior varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove, middle, dribbles during the girls’ junior varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Kayla Adwell (24) prepares to pass the ball inbounds during the girls’ junior varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (5) dribbles during the boys’ freshman/junior varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea, left, drives toward a fastbreak layup during the boys’ freshman/junior varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Riley Cuppernell goes up for a layup during the boys’ freshman/junior varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Madi Peden goes up for a shot attempt during the girls’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) dribbles the ball down the court during the girls’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Kirra Lantz (24) dribbles during the girls’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Madison Grohler dribbles during the girls’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Madi Peden goes up for a shot attempt during the girls’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) passes during the girls’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) shoots during the girls’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (33) dribbles the ball down the court during the girls’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
Members of the PBL cheerleading squad perform their routine during Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon dribbles while being defended by Kyle Poll during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Ben Jarboe shoots during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) dribbles during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Austin Gooden, left, defends a layup attempt by Tyler Pichon (13) during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) dribbles during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Kyle Poll, right, dribbles while guarded by Tyler Pichon during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) shoots a 3-point shot attempt during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Tanner Coe, left, shoots a 3-point shot attempt during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) dribbles during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) is defended by Jordan Thilmony (34) as he goes up for a shot attempt during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) dribbles during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) looks to pass the ball in the backcourt after collecting a rebound during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) follows through on a blocked shot during the boys’ varsity scrimmage held at Friday’s High School Winter Scrimmage event.
