Here are some of the sights and highlights from Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game at Gibson City ...
-
Members of the GCMS football team celebrate on the sidelines after the Falcons scored a touchdown during the first quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
The United States flag flies over the corner of 17th Street and Sangamon Avenue, adjacent to GCMS’s football field, as a tailgate party is held on 17th Street prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
A tailgate party is held on 17th Street prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game between GCMS and El Paso-Gridley.
-
The United States flag flies over the corner of 17th Street and Sangamon Avenue, adjacent to GCMS’s football field, prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
A tailgate party is held on Sangamon Avenue, across the street from GCMS’s football field, prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
A tailgate party is held on Sangamon Avenue, across the street from GCMS’s football field, prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
Members of the GCMS Red Army get ready for Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
Members of GCMS High School’s marching band approach the field prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
A sign honoring the late GCMS superfan Roy Roemer is displayed along the fence for Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
Members of the GCMS High School football team enter the field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
Members of the GCMS High School football team enter the field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
Members of the GCMS High School football team enter the field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
Members of the GCMS High School football team enter the field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71), Austin Spiller (33), Connor Wahls (53) and Jared Thompson (50) celebrate after the Falcons’ defense forces a turnover during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS head coach Mike Allen calls in a play to Lane Short (2) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) looks to run for extra yards after a reception during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
-
-
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) breaks a tackle en route to scoring a touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
-
-
-
-
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
-
-
-
GCMS head coach Mike Allen congratulates Jakob Dunham (34) on a tackle made during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
-
-
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) runs toward the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
-
-
-
With teammate Nathan Garard (7) holding, GCMS’s Ben Freehill kicks an extra-point kick through the uprights during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS’s Austin Spiller (33) runs toward the end zone after scooping up a fumble during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS’s Austin Spiller (33) is greeted by teammates after scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
El Paso-Gridley’s Ryne Faulk (34) is tackled by GCMS’s Luke Freehill (54), Joe Allen (58) and company during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
-
El Paso-Gridley’s Ryne Faulk (34) is tackled by GCMS’s Bryce Barnes during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
-
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) reacts after teammate Brooks Schmitt (6) recorded an interception during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
-
GCMS head coach Mike Allen high-fives Brooks Schmitt (6) after Schmitt recorded an interception during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS defensive coordinator Chad Augspurger gives a signal to his defense during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt (6) returns a punt during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
-
-
GCMS’s Luke Freehill (54) and Darrin Brown (70) celebrate on the sidelines after the Falcons scored a touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (19) and Hayden Workman (71) tackle El Paso-Gridley’s Ryne Faulk (34) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
-
GCMS defensive coordinator Chad Augspurger talks to his defense during a timeout in Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) finds running room during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
-
-
-
GCMS’s Darrin Brown (70) and Luke Freehill (54) celebrate on the sidelines after the Falcons scored a touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
-
GCMS head coach Mike Allen congratulates Jared Trantina on his second-quarter touchdown run during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) runs toward the end zone on an interception return during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
-
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) is greeted by teammate Ryland Holt (21) after scoring a touchdown on an interception return during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
Hot chocolate and cappuccino are served at GCMS’s concession stand during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS’s Layne Harden (12) runs with the football during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS’s Jakob Dunham (34) forces El Paso-Gridley’s Jarrin Landrus to fumble the football during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
-
Members of the GCMS football team sing the school song after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
Members of the GCMS football team listen to head coach Mike Allen’s postgame speech after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against El Paso-Gridley.
