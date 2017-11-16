Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off game in Gibson City ...
GCMS girls basketball vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
St. Joseph-Ogden's Sydney Kelso, right, has the ball while being guarded by GCMS's Megan Moody during Thursday's Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic game.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) dribbles during Thursday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
