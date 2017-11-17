Here are some of the highlights from Friday's Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game ...
PBL girls basketball vs. Salt Fork (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) shoots during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) dribbles during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
PBL’s Valeree Johnson shoots a 3-pointer during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) dribbles during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) dribbles the ball down the court during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) dribbles the ball down the court during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) shoots during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
PBL’s Madi Peden (21) dribbles during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) shoots during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler, left, fights for a loose ball during Friday’s Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game against Salt Fork.
