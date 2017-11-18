Here are some of the sights from Saturday's IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game in Gibson City ...
GCMS football vs. Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) is congratulated by teammates after making a tackle in the end zone for a safety during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS marching band perform prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS cheerleaders try to brave the cold weather as snow falls to the ground prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS dance team members and fans try to brave the cold weather as snow falls to the ground prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS Red Army try to brave the cold weather as snow falls to the ground prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
A tackle is recorded by GCMS’s Lane Short (2) and Luke Freehill during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Connor Wahls (53) and company make a tackle for the GCMS defense during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Luke Freehill (54) and company make a tackle for the GCMS defense during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS Red Army react to a pass completion made during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS Red Army celebrate after a touchdown is scored during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Fans celebrate as a GCMS touchdown is scored during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt (6) tries to elude a defender on a botched extra-point attempt during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS Red Army play around in a puddle of standing water in the area behind the south end zone during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS Red Army stand behind the south end zone during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) makes a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Joe Allen (58) and company make a tackle for the GCMS defense during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) and Bryce Barnes (18) make a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Luke Freehill (54) jumps for joy after the defense makes a stop during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) runs with the ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Connor Wahls (53) makes a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic Landen Vesley (11) is rushed as he throws during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) runs during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) runs with the ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
The GCMS defense lines up as referees try to dry off the game ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS defense huddle up during a timeout in Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Connor Wahls (53) tackles a Sterling Newman Central Catholic ballcarrier as the ball is fumbled during the third quarter of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Connor Wahls (53) tackles a Sterling Newman Central Catholic ballcarrier as a fumble is recovered by Bryce Barnes during the third quarter of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
The GCMS mascot celebrates as the Falcons recovered a fumble during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Ben Retherford (55) and Luke Freehill (54) celebrate after Falcons defense recovers a fumble during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) looks to pass during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (19) makes a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
The GCMS defense makes a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS football fans cheer on their team from behind the north end zone during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) runs during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS football fans celebrate after a big play is made during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS Red Army celebrate as a play is made during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS football team signal first down as one is produced during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS Red Army celebrate after a touchdown is scored by the Falcons during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS football fans celebrate after a big play is made during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) makes a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) is congratulated by teammate Jared Trantina for his tackle for loss of yards during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS cheerleaders and Red Army members cheer on their football team from the south end zone during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Sterling Newman quarterback Brycen Bartel (12) is pressured by GCMS’s Josh Bleich (19) and Bryce Barnes (18) during IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) chases Sterling Newman’s Brycen Bartel (12) in the south end zone during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) tackles Sterling Newman’s Brycen Bartel (12) in the south end zone for a safety during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) is congratulated by teammates after making a tackle in the end zone for a safety during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) downs a punt at the 1-yard done during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt receives a hug after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) receives a tap on the helmet from teammate Jared Trantina (22) in celebration after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) receives a hug from teammate Bryce Barnes (18) in celebration after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) raises his helmet in celebration after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
From left, GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18), Jakob Dunham (34), Jared Trantina (22), Lane Short (2) and Ryland Holt celebrate after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
The GCMS mascot waves a flag in celebration after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Members of the GCMS football team sing the school song toward their fans after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen speaks with his team after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Gibson City High School and GCMS alumni join the 2017 Falcons’ postgame huddle after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
An enthusiastic group of GCMS football players listen to head coach Mike Allen’s postgame speech after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
GCMS defensive coordinator Chad Augspurger, right, receives a hug after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS football players, cheerleaders and the school mascot enter the field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) catches a touchdown pass during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) runs Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s defense lines up for a play during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) runs during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Luke Freehill (54) celebrates after a play is made during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt celebrates after a play is made during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS head coach Mike Allen speaks to the team after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
