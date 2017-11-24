Here are some of the highlights from Friday's IHSA Class 2A state championship game in DeKalb ...
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS's Bryce Barnes and a teammate celebrate after Barnes scored a go-ahead touchdown during Friday's IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt scores during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Luke Freehill (54), Bryce Barnes (18) and Nathan Garard (7) record a tackle during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s coaches celebrate after Brooks Schmitt (6) scores during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) celebrates after making the final tackle of the game to secure the Falcons’ victory in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Minion
The GCMS football team celebrates and sings to the crowd after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS fans wait outside Huskie Stadium in DeKalb to cheer on the IHSA Class 2A state champions.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
Mitch McNutt jumps into passing lane, causing Maroa-Forsyth’s quarterback to scramble into Josh Bleich, during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Josh Bleich corrals the Trojans’ quarterback during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt leaves a Maroa-Forsyth defender behind on a run during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt runs through a large running lane during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) tries to muscle his way over the goal line during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Austin Spiller (33) and Joe Allen (58) team up to tackle Maroa-Forsyth’s Deondre Gregory during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Josh Bleich slams into Maroa-Forsyth’s quarterback shortly after he released the pass during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) scrambles during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (19) closes in on the Trojans’ quarterback during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
From left, GCMS’s Luke Freehill, Hayden Workman and Bryce Barnes gang tackle the Trojans’ quarterback during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Luke Freehill stops the Trojans’ quarterback during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt braces for impact on a late-game run during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina shoves past a Maroa-Forsyth defender during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt gains yards after contact on a touchdown run during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS coaches Chad Augspurger and Mike Allen roam the sidelines during the fourth quarter of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
A GCMS fan holds up a sign that states, “Mitch for President,” during the fourth quarter of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS coaches Mike Allen, left, and Chad Augspurger look on from the sideline during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt prepares to stiff-arm an oncoming defender during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s McNutt (5) congratulates Bryce Barnes (18) after the junior’s touchdown reception during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
Lane Short forces Maroa-Forsyth’s Deondre Gregory out of bounds on one of the game’s final plays during the second half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
The GCMS Falcons celebrate at the conclusion of their championship win after Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS defensive starters are announced prior to kickoff at Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ben Freehill kicks off to open Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina tackles Maroa-Forsyth’s Deondre Gregory during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Nathan Garard releases a pass during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina sheds a Maroa-Forsyth tackle during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt (6) looks upfield with blockers in front of him during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt leaps over a Maroa-Forsyth defender during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) and Austin Spiller (33) line up against the Trojans’ left side during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Austin Spiller sizes up a tackle of Maroa-Forsyth’s Deondre Gregory during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt (6) and Jared Trantina bring down a Trojans runner during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Austin Spiller brings down Maroa-Forsyth’s Deondre Gregory during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina accelerates through the Maroa-Forsyth defense during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Nathan Garard scrambles with no receivers open during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt runs toward the Falcons’ sideline during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Luke Freehill (54), Nathan Garard (7) and Bryce Barnes bring down Maroa-Forsyth’s Deondre Gregory during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes tackles a Maroa-Forsyth runner during the first half of Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS football fans tailgate in a tent near Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ford County Record sports editor Andrew Rosten purchases his ticket for Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS players react on the sidelines to a touchdown scored during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS fans react to a touchdown scored during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS football fans tailgate in a parking lot near Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS football fans tailgate in a parking lot near Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS football fans tailgate in a parking lot near Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS football fans tailgate in a parking lot near Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS football fans tailgate in a parking lot near Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS football fans tailgate in a parking lot near Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS football fans tailgate in a parking lot near Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS football fans tailgate in a parking lot near Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
-
GCMS football vs. Maroa-Forsyth
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS football fans tailgate in a parking lot near Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A state championship game against Maroa-Forsyth.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.