Gibson City-Melvin-sibley vs. Maroa-Forsyth in the IHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Friday November 24, 2017.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players celebrate after their 38-32 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Mitch McNutt (5) runs the ball on his way to the end zone during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley cheerleaders and players run onto the field before the start of the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game against Maroa-Forsyth at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Mitch McNutt (5) runs the ball under pressure from Maroa-Forsyth's Deondre Gregory (22) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (7) looks for an open pass against Maroa-Forsyth during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (21) tries to pull in a pass under pressure from Maroa-Forsyth's Aaron Inda (1) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
GCMS fans watch from the stands during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) wraps his arms around Maroa-Forsyth's Charlie Hubbard (6) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) scores a touchdown against Maroa-Forsyth during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill. GCMS won the game 38-32.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates celebrate after a touchdown from Bryce Barnes (18) during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill. GCMS won the game 38-32.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) makes the catch for a two-point conversion against Maroa-Forsyth's Spencer Hawbaker (42) during the second half of the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill. GCMS won the game 38-32.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players celebrate after their 38-32 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players sing the school song after their 38-32 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players huddle on the field after their 38-32 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players hold up their trophy after their 38-32 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players hold up their trophy after their 38-32 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Connor Wahls (53) carries the trophy off the field after his team's 38-32 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the IHSA Class 2A State Final football game at Huskie Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Dekalb, Ill.
