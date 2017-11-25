Here are some of the sights from Saturday's GCMS football victory rally held at GCMS High School's football field ...
GCMS football victory rally
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Chris Garard, GCMS High School principal and father of starting quarterback Nathan Garard, holds up the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy during Saturday’s victory rally.
Fans enter the GCMS High School football field for Saturday’s victory rally.
The GCMS High School football field’s scoreboard shows highlights from the team’s 2017 season prior to Saturday’s victory rally.
Members of the GCMS football team enter the field for Saturday’s victory rally, with starting quarterback Nathan Garard holding the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy.
Fans applaud the GCMS football team as it enters its home field for Saturday’s victory rally.
Chris Garard, GCMS High School principal and father of starting quarterback Nathan Garard, speaks at Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS seniors Luke Freehill, left, and Mitch McNutt stand by the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS’s mascot hypes up the crowd during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen praises assistant coach Chad Augspurger, calling him “the best defensive coordinator in the state,” during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS assistant coach Kip Rutledge is recognized at Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS cheerleading coach Miranda Leonard speaks at Saturday’s victory rally.
The GCMS mascot does a backflip during Saturday’s victory rally.
Members of the GCMS cheerleading squad are recognized during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS defensive coordinator Chad Augspurger speaks during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS defensive coordinator Chad Augspurger speaks as Luke Freehill tries to keep the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy on the table during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen speaks during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS senior Luke Freehill is recognized during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS senior Mitch McNutt is recognized during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS senior captain Alex Rosenbaum speaks at Saturday’s victory rally. “The call has been answered,” Rosenbaum said. “I’d like to thank you guys for supporting us these last 14 games together. We’ve got the best fans and the best student section in the entire state of Illinois.”
GCMS’s Luke Freehill tells a joke about a centipede during Saturday’s victory rally.
Members of the GCMS football team sing the school song during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS’s mascot praises the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS’s mascot dances in front of the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman performs a backflip during Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen, right, and assistant coach Seeff Grauer pose with the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy after Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen, left, and assistant coach Kip Rutledge pose with the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy after Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS’s Josh Bleich, middle, poses with the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy alongside head coach Mike Allen, left, and assistant coach Kip Rutledge after Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen, left, and starting quarterback Nathan Garard pose with the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy after Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina, left, and defensive coordinator Chad Augspurger pose with the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy after Saturday’s victory rally.
GCMS senior Mitch McNutt signs an autograph after Saturday’s victory rally.
