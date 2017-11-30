Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's triangular meet against Braidwood Reed-Custer and Westville in Paxton ...
-
PBL High School wrestling (Nov. 30, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Tanner Bowen, above, wrestles during the 195-pound match of Thursday's match against Westville.
-
PBL High School wrestling (Nov. 30, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Nick Reck, right, wrestles in the 138-pound match Thursday against Braidwood Reed-Custer.
-
PBL High School wrestling (Nov. 30, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes, above, wrestles in the 145-pound match Thursday against Braidwood Reed-Custer.
-
PBL High School wrestling (Nov. 30, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL assistant coach Del Humes gives out instructions during Thursday’s meet against Braidwood Reed-Custer.
-
PBL High School wrestling (Nov. 30, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Christian Denam, above, wrestles in the 220-pound match Thursday against Braidwood Reed-Custer.
-
PBL High School wrestling (Nov. 30, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes, above, wrestles in the 145-pound match Thursday against Westville.
-
PBL High School wrestling (Nov. 30, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alberto Cruz, right, wrestles in the 285-pound match Thursday against Westville.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.