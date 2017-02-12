Here are some of the highlights from Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference game ...
GCMS boys basketball at Flanagan-Cornell (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (21) elevates for a breakaway dunk in the first half of Friday's game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS's Ryland Holt (20) tips off for GCMS against Flanagan-Cornell on Friday.
GCMS's Ben Freehill sinks one of a trio of 3-pointers during Friday's game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS's Ryland Holt (20) throws down a dunk during the first half of Friday's game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS's Ryland Holt (20) attempts a jump shot during Friday's game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt drives on the Flanagan-Cornell defense during Friday's game.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes initiates contact in the post during Friday's game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt drives into the lane, but was called for a charge, during Friday's game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS's Lane Short takes a foul during the second half of Friday's game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes attempts a free throw during the second half of Friday's game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes lays up a breakaway bucket during Friday's game against Flanagan-Cornell.
