Here are some of the highlights from Monday's game in Paxton ...
PBL girls basketball vs. Rantoul (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove, above, and Rantoul’s Dystiney Hightower dive on the floor for a loose ball during Monday’s game.
PBL’s Mallorie Ecker (32) dribbles during Monday’s junior varsity game against Rantoul.
With teammate Cassidi Nuckols (54) trying to set a screen, PBL’s Madi Peden (21) looks to drive with the ball during Monday’s game against Rantoul.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) saves the ball from going out of bounds during Monday’s game against Rantoul.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison, right, drives toward the basket during Monday’s game against Rantoul.
Rantoul’s Myejoi Williams (25) looks for someone to pass the ball to while being guarded by PBL’s Liberty Jamison, right, and others during Monday’s game.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler goes up for a shot attempt during Monday’s game against Rantoul.
Members of the PBL girls basketball team huddle up during a timeout in Monday’s game against Rantoul.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns goes up for a layup attempt during Monday’s game against Rantoul.
