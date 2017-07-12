Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Gibson City ...
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. LeRoy
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. LeRoy
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) forces a jump ball during Thursday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. LeRoy
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway shoots during Thursday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. LeRoy
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) dribbles the ball down the court during Thursday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. LeRoy
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Addy Nugent (22) dribbles during Thursday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. LeRoy
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) shoots during Thursday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. LeRoy
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) dribbles toward the basket during Thursday’s game against LeRoy.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. LeRoy
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Courtney Burton (33) puts up a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against LeRoy.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.