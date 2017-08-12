PBL boys basketball at Clifton Central (2017)

Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Clifton ...
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) goes up for a layup during Friday’s game against Clifton Central. Pichon would make the layup as the Comets’ Ben Robison (10) would be called for an intentional foul, resulting in a four-point play in the second quarter.
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky (21) shoots during Friday’s junior varsity game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Alex Rueck (42) shoots during Friday’s junior varsity game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson, below, dives on the floor for a loose ball during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Austin Gooden shoots during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) shoots during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Kyle Poll, left, and Austin Sanders, middle, defend Clifton Central’s Darryl Harris (33) in the backcourt during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) and Ben Jarboe (30) play defense during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (33) puts up a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (33) and Austin Gooden are among those going after a loose ball during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Tyler Pichon, right, attempts a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) and Jake Rich (45) try to force a jump ball during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) and Austin Gooden (24) play defense during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) stands in front of the “Crater Crazies” student section at Clifton Central High School during Friday’s boys basketball game.
PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) dribbles during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Mason Ecker goes up for a layup during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Mason Ecker shoots during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
Members of the PBL boys basketball team celebrate after a basket is made during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
Members of the PBL boys basketball team celebrate after a basket is made during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) receives applause from fans as he is subbed out late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Brady Barfield, below, dives on the floor for a loose ball during Friday’s game against Clifton Central.
