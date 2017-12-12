Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game in Paxton ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Cade Elliott (4) dribbles the ball down the court during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sam Penicook goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Coy (44) grabs a rebound during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on their boys basketball team during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Sanders throws an inbound pass during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) dribbles toward the basket during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon shoots during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon goes up for a layup attempt during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker, left, shoots during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) dribbles while being guarded by GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) during Tuesday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich attempts a hook shot during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) contests a shot attempt by PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) during Tuesday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Jarboe (30) has the ball while being defended by GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) during Tuesday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt, left, dribbles during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS Red Army cheer on their boys basketball team during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) shoots during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on their boys basketball team during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) starts his dribble after collecting a steal on the defensive end during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL and GCMS mascots converse during halftime of Tuesday’s boys basketball game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS cheerleading squad lead the boys basketball team onto the court for the second half of Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky shoots during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky shoots during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill shoots during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky shoots during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt, middle, tries to get in between PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) and Mason Ecker for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) dribbles during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard, left, dribbles during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) dribbles during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt, middle, tries to get in between PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) and Austin Gooden (22) for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (3) shoots during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s mascot congratulates Bryce Barnes (21) and other Falcons on their win over PBL on Tuesday.
