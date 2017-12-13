Here are some of the sights from Wednesday's award ceremonies for football, volleyball, boys golf, girls golf, soccer, tennis, cheerleading and dance team ...
GCMS Fall Sports Awards Night 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS football team pose for a photo with their award plaques and certificates received during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night, from left: Jakob Dunham (Scout Team Player of the Year), Josh Bleich (First-team all-HOIC, IFCA All-State Academic Team), Brooks Schmitt (First-team all-HOIC, IFCA All-State Academic Team), Jared Thompson (Most Improved Player), Ben Freehill (Special Teams Player of the Year, First-team all-HOIC), Luke Freehill (Second-team HOIC, Most Valuable Defensive Back, Tackle Points Leader), Mitch McNutt (Most Valuable Offensive Back, Most Valuable Player and First-team all-HOIC), Jared Trantina (First-team HOIC linebacker, Second-team HOIC running back), Alex Rosenbaum (Most Valuable Offensive Lineman, First-team HOIC) and Bryce Barnes (First-team HOIC). All of the players received a plaque recognizing them as state champions, and Barnes was selected to the IFCA All-State Class 2A defensive team while McNutt was also selected to the IFCA All-State 2A offensive team.
GCMS football player Mitch McNutt signs a football helmet prior to Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night.
The GCMS football team’s “Answer the Call” board is on display prior to Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night.
Members of the GCMS football team sign helmets prior to Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night.
GCMS volleyball player Madi Eberle receives her team’s Most Valuable Player award during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night. Eberle was also recognized as an honorable mention for the all-HOIC team.
Members of the GCMS football team who were named to the all-HOIC team are recognized during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night, from left: Ben Freehill (first-team kicker), Ryland Holt (first-team wide receiver), Alex Rosenbaum (first-team offensive line), Mitch McNutt (first-team running back), Josh Bleich (first-team defensive line), Bryce Barnes (first-team defensive line), Brooks Schmitt (first-team defensive back), Luke Freehill (second-team linebacker), Jared Trantina (first-team linebacker, second-team running back) and Nathan Garard (honorable mention quarterback).
GCMS football players give state championship medals to the cheerleaders and mascot during Wednesday’s GCMS Fall Sports Awards Night.
Vera Bunting, an LPN at Gibson Area Hospital who was the power of attorney for health care for GCMS superfan Roy Roemer, who died last October after being included in the GCMS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017 as a Friend of the Hall of Fame, speaks to the crowd at Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night. She referred to the kids as being “very respectful and caring” and said, “I know (Roy) was, and still is, smiling” at the GCMS football team’s run to the state championship.
Members of the GCMS dance team pose for a photo with their award plaques and certificates received during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night, from left: Erin Arsenault (Most Improved), Megan Meunier (Most Valuable) and Daisy Jaramillo (Spirit Award).
Members of the GCMS tennis team pose for a photo with their award plaques and certificates received during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night, from left: Jessica Mueller (Most Valuable Player and first-place Double’s Tourney), Paige Shelton (first-place Double’s Tourney), Mady Price (Doubles Award), Lexy Wilfong (Doubles Award and second-place Double’s Tourney), Bailey Salyards (Doubles Award), Haley Christensen (Most Improved), Alayna Miller (Most Dedicated), Emma Kurtenbach (third-place Double’s Tourney), Karson Davis (third-place Double’s Tourney) and Susan Harmet (Singles Award). Not pictured is Estelle Keigher, who was given the Doubles Award and second-place Double’s Tourney award.
Members of the GCMS volleyball team pose for a photo with their award plaques and certificates received during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night, from left: Emily Clinton (Falcon Pride), Rylee Tompkins (Coach’s Choice), Mady Schutte (Most Improved) and Madi Eberle (Most Valuable Player).
Members of the GCMS boys golf team pose for a photo with their award plaques and certificates received during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night, from left: Connor Birky (Most Dedicated), Chase Pondel (Greg Arends Award), Matt Hunt (Best Attitude), Braden Roesch (Best Freshman), Clayton Bane (First-team HOIC, Most Valuable Player and Impact Player) and Cole Maxey (Most Improved).
Members of the GCMS girls golf team pose for a photo with their award plaques and certificates received during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night, from left: Shannon Spangler (Most Valuable Player and First-team HOIC), Abby Spiller (Best Newcomer), Katie Johnson (Most Improved) and Megan Moody (Greg Arends Award).
Members of the Fisher/GCMS soccer team pose for a photo with their award plaques and certificates received during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night, from left: Jeremy Steidinger (Defensive MVP and Most Dedicated) and Caleb Bleich (Most Valuable Player and Offensive MVP).
GCMS head football coach Mike Allen answers a call during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night.
GCMS cheerleader Emma McGuire poses with her team Most Valuable Cheerleader award during Wednesday’s GCMS High School Fall Sports Awards Night.
