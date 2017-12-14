Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's triangular meet in Paxton ...
-
PBL wrestling vs. South Newton, Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alberto Cruz, above, wrestles in the 285-pound match during Thursday’s meet against South Newton.
-
PBL wrestling vs. South Newton, Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Nick Reck, left, wrestles in the 138-pound match during Thursday’s meet against Clifton Central.
-
PBL wrestling vs. South Newton, Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyn Humes, right, wrestles in the 152-pound match during Thursday’s meet against South Newton.
-
PBL wrestling vs. South Newton, Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson, above, wrestles in the 160-pound match during Thursday’s meet against South Newton.
-
PBL wrestling vs. South Newton, Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hobert Skinner, above, wrestles in the 182-pound match during Thursday’s meet against South Newton.
-
PBL wrestling vs. South Newton, Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Bowen, left, wrestles in the 195-pound match during Thursday’s meet against South Newton.
-
PBL wrestling vs. South Newton, Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Christian Denam, above, wrestles in the 220-pound match during Thursday’s meet against South Newton.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.