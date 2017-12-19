Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's match at GCMS Elementary School in Gibson City ...
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. LeRoy/Tri-Valley
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Lucas Chittick wrestles in the 160-pound match on Tuesday, Dec. 19, against LeRoy/Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. LeRoy/Tri-Valley
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Owen Duke wrestles in the 195-pound match on Tuesday, Dec. 19, against LeRoy, Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. LeRoy/Tri-Valley
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Garrett Wright wrestles in the 220-pound match on Tuesday, Dec. 19, against LeRoy/Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. LeRoy/Tri-Valley
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Michaela Dykes wrestles in the 106-pound match on Tuesday, Dec. 19, against LeRoy/Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. LeRoy/Tri-Valley
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cole Maxey wrestles in the 120-pound match on Tuesday, Dec. 19, against LeRoy/Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. LeRoy/Tri-Valley
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Calen Ragle wrestles in the 138-pound match on Tuesday, Dec. 19, against LeRoy/Tri-Valley.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. LeRoy/Tri-Valley
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Jacob Horsch wrestles in the 152-pound match on Tuesday, Dec. 19, against LeRoy/Tri-Valley.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.