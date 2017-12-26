Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

GCMS Middle School boys basketball at Tri-Point

Tue, 12/26/2017 - 7:07pm | arosten

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Tri-Point 45-9 in a game played last Thursday. The eighth-grade score went unreported. Here are some of the highlights from both games:

