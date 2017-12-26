The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Tri-Point 45-9 in a game played last Thursday. The eighth-grade score went unreported. Here are some of the highlights from both games:
-
GCMS Middle School boys basketball at Tri-Point
Photographer: Ryan Minion/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Seth Kollross (12) draws a foul during Thursday's seventh-grade boys basketball game against Tri-Point.
-
GCMS Middle School boys basketball at Tri-Point
Photographer: Ryan Minion/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Chase Minion (25) drives in for a layup during Thursday's seventh-grade boys basketball game against Tri-Point.
-
GCMS Middle School boys basketball at Tri-Point
Photographer: Ryan Minion/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Seth Kollross (12) shoots a 3-pointer during Thursday's seventh-grade boys basketball game against Tri-Point.
-
GCMS Middle School boys basketball at Tri-Point
Photographer: Ryan Minion/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Marcus Miguel (54) scores on a short jump shot during Thursday's eighth-grade boys basketball game against Tri-Point.
-
GCMS Middle School boys basketball at Tri-Point
Photographer: Ryan Minion/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Zander Wier (22) scores and draws a foul during Thursday's eighth-grade boys basketball game against Tri-Point.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.