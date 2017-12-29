Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game at Monticello High School ...
PBL-GCMS girls at Monticello Holiday Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols, middle, and GCMS’s Claire Retherford, left, get into a jump-ball situation during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
PBL’s Madi Peden (21) dribbles while being defended by GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
PBL’s Madison Grohler (40) passes to Cassidi Nuckols (54) while being defended by GCMS’s Claire Retherford during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns, left, goes up for a shot attempt that is contested by GCMS’s Claire Retherford during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) dribbles during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Madison Grohler (40) dribbles during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (33) passes during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) passes while being defended by PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway, left, and PBL’s Liberty Jamison dive for a loose ball during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (33) shoots during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Addy Nugent (22) shoots during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against PBL.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) dribbles during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against PBL.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) contests a shot attempt by GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) dribbles toward the basket during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against PBL.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against PBL.
PBL’s Madi Peden dives on the floor for a loose ball during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
