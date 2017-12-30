Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game at Monticello High School ...
PBL-GCMS boys at Monticello Holiday Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against PBL.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (3) dribbles during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against PBL.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (21) shoots during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against PBL.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against PBL.
A shot by GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) is contested by PBL’s Austin Gooden during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
A shot by GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) is contested by PBL’s Andrew Swanson (33) during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) shoots during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) dribbles as he is defended by GCMS’s Bryce Barnes during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) puts up a layup attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Ben Jarboe (30) is defended by GCMS’s Ben Freehill during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game.
PBL’s Tanner Coe (4) dribbles during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Ben Jarboe (30) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) puts up a layup attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Ben Jarboe (30) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Brady Barfield (2) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
PBL’s Brady Barfield (2) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against GCMS.
