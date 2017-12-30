Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Monticello Holiday Tournament championship game ...
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Monticello (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL girls basketball team pose with their second-place trophy at the Monticello Holiday Tournament on Saturday. FRONT ROW: From left, Cassidi Nuckols, Valeree Johnson, Ariana Gentzler, Liberty Jamison and Madison Grohler. BACK ROW: From left, assistant coach Lynn Rubarts, Mallorie Ecker, Hannah Schwarz, Clarisa Wieneke, Mackenzie Bruns, Madi Peden, Kirra Lantz, Baylee Cosgrove, Brooke Walder and head coach Nathan Lawler.
