Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's wrestling meet at Argenta-Oreana High School ...
GCMS/Fisher wrestling at 2017 Bomber Classic
Photographer: BK Benningfield/For the Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling team pose with their second-place trophy won Saturday at the Bomber Classic at Argenta-Oreana High School. FRONT ROW: From left, Dylan Benningfield, Andrew Ferguson, Cale Horsch, Owen Duke and Cole Maxey and stat girls Kindall Carter and Savana Pring. SECOND ROW: From left, Logan Benningfield, Kaden Gream, head coach Josh Carter, Garrett Wright, Jacob Horsch, Payton Kean, Lucas Chittick, Calen Ragle, Drew Purvis, coach Cody Moody, coach Grant Horsch and coach Cameron Schwing. NOT PICTURED: Stat girl Emma Carmien.
GCMS/Fisher’s Cole Maxey of GCMS third place at 120 pounds during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Kaden Gream took third place at 113 pounds during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch took first place at 106 pounds during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Calen Ragle took fifth place at 138 pounds during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Payton Kean took third place at 170 pounds during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Owen Duke took first place at 195 pounds during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Lucas Chittick took fifth place at 160 pounds during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Andrew Ferguson took sixth place at 120 pounds during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS’s Jacob Horsch took second place at 145 pounds during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Lucas Chittick wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Owen Duke wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Garrett Wright took second Place at 220 pounds during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Kaden Gream wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Calen Ragle wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Jacob Horsch wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Jacob Horsch wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Lucas Chittick wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Lucas Chittick wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Payton Kean wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
GCMS/Fisher’s Payton Kean wrestles during Saturday’s Bomber Classic.
