Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game at Kentland, Indiana ...
PBL girls basketball at South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Liberty Jamison, left, shoots a 3-pointer during Thursday's game against South Newton.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) dribbles during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols, middle, has the ball during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler is fouled by South Newton’s Lilly Hartman (40) during Thursday’s game.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) and Mackenzie Bruns (20) are among Panther defenders guarding South Newton’s Lilly Hartman (40) during Thursday’s game.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) goes up for a layup attempt during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Madi Peden, left, attempts a 3-pointer during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) goes up for a layup during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
South Newton’s Elizabeth Garing (10) draws a charging foul on PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (with ball) during Thursday’s game.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler, middle, goes up for a layup during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Kirra Lantz (24) and Madison Grohler (40) go to the floor for a loose ball during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Valeree Johnson, left, dribbles during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns, left, shoots during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
Members of the PBL girls basketball team huddle up during a timeout in Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (33) shoots during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a layup during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) goes up for a layup during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) dives on the floor for a loose ball during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mallorie Ecker (12) looks to pass the ball during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Brooke Walder (43) shoots during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz (14) goes up for a layup attempt during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Kirra Lantz (24) shoots during Thursday’s game against South Newton.
