GCMS 63, Tremont 46

TRE 11 13 9 13 — 46

GCMS 22 7 15 19 — 63

Tremont

Colton Polhemus 3-0-7, Landon Pflederer 3-2-9, Silas Israel 1-0-2, Tim Rice 0-2-2, Ryan Wagenbach 2-0-4, Marco Falcon 0-0-0, Logan Pflederer 6-1-15, Jaydon Kellum 2-0-4, Luke Barrow 1-1-3. Totals 18-6-46.

GCMS (14-1, 6-0)

Lane Short 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 2-2-6, Mitch McNutt 6-2-18, Connor Birky 3-0-8, Caleb Bleich 0-0-0, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 4-4-12, Bryce Barnes 7-4-19. Totals 22-12-63.

3-pointers — Tremont 4 (Logan Pflederer 2, Landon Pflederer, Polhemus). GCMS 7 (McNutt 4, Birky 2, Barnes).

Here are some of the highlights from Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference game in Gibson City ...