GCMS 63, Tremont 46
TRE 11 13 9 13 — 46
GCMS 22 7 15 19 — 63
Tremont
Colton Polhemus 3-0-7, Landon Pflederer 3-2-9, Silas Israel 1-0-2, Tim Rice 0-2-2, Ryan Wagenbach 2-0-4, Marco Falcon 0-0-0, Logan Pflederer 6-1-15, Jaydon Kellum 2-0-4, Luke Barrow 1-1-3. Totals 18-6-46.
GCMS (14-1, 6-0)
Lane Short 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 2-2-6, Mitch McNutt 6-2-18, Connor Birky 3-0-8, Caleb Bleich 0-0-0, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 4-4-12, Bryce Barnes 7-4-19. Totals 22-12-63.
3-pointers — Tremont 4 (Logan Pflederer 2, Landon Pflederer, Polhemus). GCMS 7 (McNutt 4, Birky 2, Barnes).
Here are some of the highlights from Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference game in Gibson City ...
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) goes up to dunk the ball during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS cheerleaders lead the boys basketball team onto the court for Friday’s game against Tremont. They are wearing white T-shirts in recognition of the birthday of GCMS Superfan Roy Roemer, who died last October.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team, along with the school mascot, huddle prior to Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, left, has the ball during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt, left, shoots a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky shoots a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) drives toward the basket during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS Red Army student section cheer on the boys basketball team during Friday’s game against Tremont. Some members are wearing white T-shirts in recognition of the birthday of GCMS Superfan Roy Roemer, who died last October.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Josh Bleich, middle, dribbles during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short, middle, grabs a rebound during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) is fouled as he shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
