Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Addy Nugent (22) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS cheerleaders cheer on the girls basketball team during Friday’s game against Tremont. They are wearing white T-shirts in recognition of the birthday of GCMS Superfan Roy Roemer, who died last October.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody, right, shoots a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) has the ball during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Addy Nugent (22) looks to pass the ball during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS cheerleaders cheer on the girls basketball team during Friday’s game against Tremont. They are wearing white T-shirts in recognition of the birthday of GCMS Superfan Roy Roemer, who died last October.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Addy Nugent (22) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) and Hannah Hathaway (23) dive on the floor for a loose ball during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway, right, dribbles during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody dribbles during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Addy Nugent (22) shoots during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Addy Nugent (22) dribbles down the court on a fastbreak during Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS girls basketball team huddle up during a timeout in Friday’s game against Tremont.
-
GCMS girls basketball vs. Tremont (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS Red Army student section cheer on the girls basketball team during Friday’s game against Tremont. Some members are wearing white T-shirts in recognition of the birthday of GCMS Superfan Roy Roemer, who died last October.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.