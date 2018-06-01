Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's junior varsity and varsity games at the Christie Clinic Shootout in St. Joseph ...
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon, left, dribbles during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alex Rueck (42) shoots during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout junior varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sam Penicook (23) shoots during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout junior varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea, left, has the ball during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout junior varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky (21) shoots during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout junior varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Coy (44) goes up for a layup during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout junior varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (13) goes up for a layup during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout junior varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout junior varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Coy (44) has the ball during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout junior varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Coy (44) puts up a shot attempt during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout junior varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) dives on the floor for a loose ball during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) drives toward the basket during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) puts up a shot attempt during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) goes up for a layup attempt during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon, left, dribbles during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) puts up a shot in the lane during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle, left, gets ready to try a 3-pointer during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) dribbles during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich, left, prepares to pass the ball during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich (45) and Unity’s Jonathan Decker dive on the floor for a loose ball during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) dribbles during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) shoots during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon goes up for a layup attempt during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (33) shoots during Saturday’s Christie Clinic Shootout varsity game against Unity.
