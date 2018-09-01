GCMS 48, El Paso-Gridley 45
EP-G 13 13 6 13 — 45
GCMS 13 10 14 11 — 48
El Paso-Gridley
Silas Steiner 0-0-0, Dylan Smith 2-0-6, Hub Halvorsen 5-4-15, Noah Smith 0-0-0, Dilynn Gray 0-0-0, Jack Weber 6-0-12, Aaron Steiner 6-0-12, Ryne Faulk 0-0-0. Totals 19-4-45.
GCMS (16-1, 7-0)
Lane Short 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 0-1-1, Ben Freehill 3-0-7, Mitch McNutt 5-2-13, Connor Birky 2-1-7, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 4-1-9, Bryce Barnes 4-2-11. Totals 18-7-48.
3-pointers — El Paso-Gridley 3 (Smith 2, Halvorsen). GCMS 5 (Birky 2, Barnes, Freehill, McNutt).
Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game ...
-
GCMS boys basketball vs. El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (5) scores on a pull-up jumper early in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS boys basketball vs. El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) spins around his defender and scores two points during Tuesday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS boys basketball vs. El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Cade Elliott (4) drives into the lane for two points during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley, which EP-G won 49-29.
-
GCMS boys basketball vs. El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots a 3-pointer during Tuesday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS boys basketball vs. El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) drives in and scores two points during Tuesday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS boys basketball vs. El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Tanner Cribbett (3) makes a 3-pointer during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against El Paso-Gridley, which EP-G won 49-29.
-
GCMS boys basketball vs. El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) shoots a 3-point shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS boys basketball vs. El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion
The GCMS dance team wows the crowd at half time with a performance to Frank Sinatra’s “Luck be a Lady” during Tuesday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS boys basketball vs. El Paso-Gridley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion
El Paso-Gridley’s Dylan Smith (5) attempts a game-tying 3-pointer as time expires, but GCMS went on to win Tuesday’s game 48-45 in regulation.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.