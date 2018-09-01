GCMS 48, El Paso-Gridley 45

EP-G 13 13 6 13 — 45

GCMS 13 10 14 11 — 48

El Paso-Gridley

Silas Steiner 0-0-0, Dylan Smith 2-0-6, Hub Halvorsen 5-4-15, Noah Smith 0-0-0, Dilynn Gray 0-0-0, Jack Weber 6-0-12, Aaron Steiner 6-0-12, Ryne Faulk 0-0-0. Totals 19-4-45.

GCMS (16-1, 7-0)

Lane Short 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 0-1-1, Ben Freehill 3-0-7, Mitch McNutt 5-2-13, Connor Birky 2-1-7, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 4-1-9, Bryce Barnes 4-2-11. Totals 18-7-48.

3-pointers — El Paso-Gridley 3 (Smith 2, Halvorsen). GCMS 5 (Birky 2, Barnes, Freehill, McNutt).

Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game ...