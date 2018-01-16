Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game in Gilman ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison puts up a layup attempt during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) and Cassidi Nuckols, middle, defend during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns, left, looks to drive to the basket during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) shoots during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) shoots during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) is fouled as she goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Valeree Johnson, left, dribbles during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) lays up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) dribbles the ball down the court during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) shoots during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) puts up a layup attempt during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) shoots during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (with ball) shoots during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) goes up for a fastbreak layup attempt during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison, left, attempts a 3-pointer during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns, left, dives on the floor for a loose ball during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Clarisa Wieneke tries to pull down an offensive rebound during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) puts up a layup attempt during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Madi Peden (21) dribbles during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Madi Peden (21) starts to dribble down the court on a fastbreak after recording a steal during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.
