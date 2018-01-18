Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's match in Paxton ...
PBL JH volleyball vs. St. John's (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Averi Garrett serves during Thursday’s seventh-grade volleyball match against St. John’s.
PBL’s Trixie Johnson (1) serves during Thursday’s seventh-grade volleyball match against St. John’s.
PBL’s Kate Wilson (4) bumps the ball during Thursday’s seventh-grade volleyball match against St. John’s.
PBL’s Emily Robidoux (41) passes during Thursday’s seventh-grade volleyball match against St. John’s.
PBL’s Gracelyn Greenburg (24) serves during Thursday’s seventh-grade volleyball match against St. John’s.
