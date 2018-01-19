Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

GCMS boys basketball at 2018 HOIC Tournament

Fri, 01/19/2018 - 9:38pm | arosten

GCMS 42, DC-M 33
GCMS
Garard 2, Freehill 3, McNutt 6, Birky 5, C. Bleich 2, Short 0, Holt 12, Barnes 12. Total 42.
DEER CREEK-MACKINAW
Carnicke 0, N. Scheuermann 12, Scott 2, Slack 2, Jones 4, Rucker 2, L. Scheuermann 4, Schmidgall 2. Total 33.
GCMS 14 9 9 10 —42
DC-M 11 6 12 4 —33
Three-pointers: GCMS 7 (Holt 2, McNutt 2, Barnes, Birkey, Freehill).

Here are some of the highlights from Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament semifinal game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Shirk Center in Bloomington ...

