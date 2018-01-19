Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
The PBL cheerleading squad performs during a timeout in Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Sanders, left, possesses the ball during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) dribbles during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (33) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) dribbles during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom shoots a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden, middle, looks to pass the ball during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden, left, gets his defender in the air before going up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against South Newton.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.