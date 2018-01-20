The PBL seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated GCMS 38-33 in Saturday's IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinal game. The Panthers will face top-seeded Iroquois West in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday. Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game ...
PBL-GCMS seventh-grade regional (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion
PBL’s Ty Graham (5) brings the ball down the court during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinal game against GCMS.
PBL’s Jeremiah Ager (25) takes a shot with GCMS’s Kellan Fanson (35) defending during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinal game.
GCMS’s Ty Harden (14) knocks the ball loose as PBL’s Kayden Snelling (42) tries to score two during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinal game.
PBL’s Ty Graham (5) knocks the ball out of the hands of GCMS’s Seth Barnes (34) late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinal game.
GCMS’s Zach Barnes (31) makes a deep two-pointer to keep the game close during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinal game against PBL.
GCMS’s Seth Barnes (34) draws a foul as he splits the defenders during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinal game against PBL.
