Prep Sports

PBL-GCMS seventh-grade regional (2018)

Sat, 01/20/2018 - 6:01pm | arosten

The PBL seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated GCMS 38-33 in Saturday's IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional quarterfinal game. The Panthers will face top-seeded Iroquois West in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday. Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game ...

