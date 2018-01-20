PBL girls basketball at SVC Tournament championship game

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game against Watseka at Clifton Central High School ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL girls basketball team celebrate as the final buzzer sounds on their victory over Watseka in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes to the floor for a loose ball during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) and Mackenzie Bruns try to force a jump-ball situation during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) grabs an offensive rebound during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) shoots a 3-pointer during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Nathan Lawler, left, discusses matters with an official during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) and Liberty Jamison are on the floor as the ball is loose during the third quarter of Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL girls basketball team celebrate as they take the lead during the third quarter of Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) dives on the floor for a loose ball during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madison Grohler (40), Baylee Cosgrove (33) and Cassidi Nuckols (54) celebrate as the Panthers ended the third quarter of Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Watseka with a lead.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fans cheer on the PBL girls basketball team during Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) and Mackenzie Bruns hug in celebration of their Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship win on Saturday.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL girls basketball team celebrate as they hold up their Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship trophy after beating Watseka in the title game on Saturday.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL girls basketball team pose for a photo with their Sangamon Valley Conference championship trophy Saturday.

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
