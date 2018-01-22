Here are some of the highlights from Monday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS girls basketball vs. Lexington (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Addy Nugent (22) shoots a buzzer-beating 3-pointer during the first quarter of Monday's game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) goes up for a layup attempt during Monday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) tries to gain possession of the ball during Monday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) goes up for a shot attempt during Monday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) shoots during Monday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) congratulates teammate Addy Nugent (22) after Nugent made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter of Monday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Megan Moody, left, dribbles during Monday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford looks to pass the ball during Monday’s game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt (25) shoots during Monday’s game against Lexington.
