In the Clifton Central Junior Varsity Boys Shootout, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won 45-35 over Watseka. With the win, GCMS advanced to the third-place game and will play on Monday at 6 p.m. against St. Thomas More.
GCMS JV boys basketball at Clifton Central Shootout
Photographer: Ryan Minion/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Alex Minion (20) defends a shot during Saturday's Clifton Central JV Shootout game against Watseka.
GCMS's Jordan Lee (31) sets a screen and leaves Braden Roesch (5) wide open for a 3-pointer during Saturday's Clifton Central JV Shootout game against Watseka.
GCMS's Cade Elliott (4) hits a jumper from the sideline during Saturday's Clifton Central JV Shootout game against Watseka.
GCMS's Jordan Lee (31) drives in for a layup during Saturday's Clifton Central JV Shootout game against Watseka.
GCMS's Nick Culler (15) puts the ball in the basket for two points late in the fourth quarter during Saturday's Clifton Central JV Shootout game against Watseka.
