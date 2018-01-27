Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

GCMS JV boys basketball at Clifton Central Shootout

Sat, 01/27/2018 - 8:18pm | arosten

In the Clifton Central Junior Varsity Boys Shootout, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won 45-35 over Watseka. With the win, GCMS advanced to the third-place game and will play on Monday at 6 p.m. against St. Thomas More. 

