Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game in Paxton ...
PBL girls basketball vs. Eureka (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) runs toward a loose ball during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Brooke Walder (43) dribbles during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Eureka.
PBL’s Kirra Lantz (44) dribbles during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Eureka.
PBL’s Madi Peden, left, shoots during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) grabs a loose ball during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) grabs an offensive rebound during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
Eureka head coach Jerry Prina, a PBL graduate, stands on the sidelines during Saturday’s game.
PBL’s Valeree Johnson, left, dribbles during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns, left, dribbles during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison, left, shoots during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison, left, dribbles during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (33) shoots during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL’s Madison Grohler shoots during Saturday’s game against Eureka.
PBL head coach Nathan Lawler speaks with his team prior to the second half of Saturday’s game against Eureka.
